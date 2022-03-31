Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL stock traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

