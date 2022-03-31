Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $554.33.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GMAB traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,487. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

