MVL 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.97 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $296.00 million and $42.97 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MVL has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,770,345,366 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

