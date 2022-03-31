Short Interest in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Drops By 33.0%

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archaea Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of LFG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 1,394,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Archaea Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth about $189,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

