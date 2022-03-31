Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GGAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 372,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GGAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.