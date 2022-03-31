Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GGAL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 372,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
Several brokerages recently commented on GGAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
