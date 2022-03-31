Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after buying an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.08. 342,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $103.27 and a 52-week high of $138.08.

