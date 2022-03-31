Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.92. 2,886,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

