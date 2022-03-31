Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 526,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,188. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock valued at $158,511. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.