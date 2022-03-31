Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,369. The company has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.89. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

