JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 46.5% in March

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 948,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
