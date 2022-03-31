JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 46.5% in March

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the February 28th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 948,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

