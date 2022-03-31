First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 11,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 88.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 7,368,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.