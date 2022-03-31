iExec RLC Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $181.48 million and $25.30 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003558 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037265 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00107216 BTC.
About iExec RLC
According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “
