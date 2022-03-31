Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,176 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,680,021 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

