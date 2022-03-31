Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $376.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 752,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $262.90.
About Fiverr International (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
