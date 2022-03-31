Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. 108,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,986. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

