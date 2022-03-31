Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Montemayor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $7.90 on Thursday, reaching $250.03. 1,991,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.