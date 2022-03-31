The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,610,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FNLC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 37.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

