Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

CCO traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$37.98. The firm has a market cap of C$14.50 billion and a PE ratio of -140.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.60.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$465.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,626.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

