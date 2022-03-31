International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

