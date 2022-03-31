Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Edap Tms by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 111,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,768. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

