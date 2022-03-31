Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Drops By 30.4%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 1,244,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

