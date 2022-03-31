Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Drops By 30.4%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.
Shares of DCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 1,244,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $50.90.
In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.