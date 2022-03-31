Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of NuVasive worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $56.70. 449,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

