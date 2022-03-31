O3Swap (O3) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.36 or 0.07147683 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.98 or 0.99867686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045805 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

