Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 360,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,143. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

