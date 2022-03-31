23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Short Interest Up 36.8% in March

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,840,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 13,770,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ME shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ME traded down 0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.83. 1,434,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,000. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.24 and a 52-week high of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of 7.08.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.