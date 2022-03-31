Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 214,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marpai during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

MRAI stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Marpai has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.

