Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 637,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 126,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 322,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $21.97. 1,900,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,789. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

