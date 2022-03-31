Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $623.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $8.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.84. 2,640,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.44 and a 200 day moving average of $565.72. Intuit has a 52-week low of $368.74 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

