CryptoTask Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $179,026.68 and approximately $39,862.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046768 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.36 or 0.07147683 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,497.98 or 0.99867686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045805 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,944 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

