Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,389 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Cognyte Software worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Cognyte Software stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 510,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,454. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.39 million and a PE ratio of 386.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

