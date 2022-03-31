Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Edward P. Garden Buys 16,042 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 1,393,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.