Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Director Edward P. Garden Buys 16,042 Shares

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) Director Edward P. Garden bought 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 1,393,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,758. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,325,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,563,000 after purchasing an additional 918,742 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,357,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,806,000 after purchasing an additional 139,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

