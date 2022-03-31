Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $19.38

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

TV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alua Capital Management LP raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,246 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $13,746,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,555,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

