Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

