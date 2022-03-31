Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 million and a P/E ratio of -13.91. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

