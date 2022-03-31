DFSocial Gaming Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $525,126.08 and $6,219.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.73 or 0.07150489 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.32 or 1.00030576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046029 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

