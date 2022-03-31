Celo Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Celo has a market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $105.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00007261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.73 or 0.07150489 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.32 or 1.00030576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046029 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.