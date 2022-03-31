Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBY traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.90. 5,569,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,108. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.