Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) CFO James A. Briggs Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) CFO James A. Briggs acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

LFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

