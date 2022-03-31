Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $736.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

