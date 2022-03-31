Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.