Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Drops By 32.8%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 73,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.