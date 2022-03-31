IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Equities analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to post $57.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. IMAX posted sales of $38.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $338.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $378.53 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 268,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in IMAX by 95.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

