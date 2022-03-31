MAP Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $44.93 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and $372,238.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.98 or 0.07118670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.95 or 1.00138316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053284 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

