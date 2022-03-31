Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.
In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,590 shares of company stock worth $53,856,213 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NET traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.70. 4,273,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,155. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
