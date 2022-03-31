The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $441,090.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12.

TTD traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 3,066,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,651. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

