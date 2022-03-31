Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STERIS stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.77. 571,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.