Insider Selling: STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

STERIS stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.77. 571,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.