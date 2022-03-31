Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,814,778.94 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.21, for a total transaction of $3,814,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.33. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $221.24 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Morningstar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

