PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of PGT Innovations worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PGTI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,445. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.