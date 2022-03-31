Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $125,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CBT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.41. 484,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $74.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.