Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.28 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.95 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.02. 932,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,958. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Leidos by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

